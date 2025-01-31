New luxury community comes to Lake Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The community will be located along three peninsulas bordering the 32-acre Lake Las Vegas.

In a community dominated by Italian villa-style homes, Tri Pointe Homes’ new La Cova Community aims to bring the European hillside into the mix.

Tucked in the back of SouthShore, the new luxury community will bring 42 one- and two-story resort-style homes to the already exclusive, double-gated, guard-protected development. The community will be located along three peninsulas bordering the 32-acre Lake Las Vegas with six different home styles for buyers to choose from ranging anywhere from around $2 million to $4 million and 2,800 to 4,200 square feet.

Plot reservations have already been made and are currently available, and sales and construction on the homes are expected to start by March 1. At their open house event on Thursday, Tri Pointe Homes showcased two of the styles: Residence Two and Five.

Residence Two is a one-story property with 3,183 square feet, two beds to two-and-a-half beds, three baths to three-and-a-half baths and a three-bay garage. The base price is $1.8 million and will go up based on add-ons and personalization.

“It’s designed as probably an empty-nester couple, or a professional couple,” said Klif Andrews, Tri Pointe Homes division president. “Might be somebody with children, but it’s more about, kind of living in all the house in one space.”

Residents first walk into a semi-private courtyard with outdoor space and a detached casita to the left, which Tri Pointe Homes decorated as a fitness room. Walking into the home, floor-to-ceiling pocket windows emphasize the intended resort-style lfestyle, with a spacious modernized living and kitchen area with stone and wood accents.

Outside, the home has a pool and deck with views overlooking the lake and the residences across it.

The primary bedroom is located behind the kitchen, with more floor-to-ceiling windows showing off another angle of the lakeside residence. The primary bathroom has a large spa shower and tub, as well as a generously sized, luxury closet.

To the left of the primary, is two other suites with their own gathering space in the center.

Largest home-style available

Residence Five is a two-story home, and the largest style available for homebuyers, with 4,225 square feet, four beds, four-and-a-half baths and a four-bay garage. The base price is in the low $2 millions, but will likely cost in the high $2 millions up over $4 million with add-ons.

Again, the home has a private courtyard, with space for outside furniture and lounging. Inside, directly to the right is a lounge, front-room area, leading into the main living space.

The great room has large, glass pocket doors, which opens up the space to the infinity pool and spa area, with an unobstructed lakefront view.

“The great room to the outdoor living is really powerful,” said Andrews of the residence. “So wherever you’re at in this room, you’re sitting here watching TV, but (the view’s) still there.”

Alongside the large kitchen is also a catering kitchen space with a secondary sink and the option to order a second dishwasher and a door to close it off.

A hallmark of the home is the downstairs primary suite, which leaves the entirety of the upstairs to either guests or other activities. The spacious primary suite also has its own laundry room, in addition to another upstairs, him-and-hers style closets and a spa-style bathroom.

Walking up the illuminated stairs to the other three bedrooms, geometric wood tiles accent the space. Upstairs is a junior suite, similar to a secondary primary bedroom with its own deck, as well as two other bedrooms, one of which can be used as a home office.

Tri Pointe homes has multiple other communities planned for the Las Vegas area, alongside their eight communities already open. There are plans for another Lake Las Vegas community called Lakeside Ridge and two other luxury communities in Summerlin, although La Cova is the “highest end at the moment,” according to Andrews.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.