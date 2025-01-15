New neighborhoods proposed for Kyle Canyon

The two new neighborhoods were approved by the Las Vegas Planning Commission.

Two new neighborhoods, with more than 150 homes, are planned for the Kyle Canyon area of northwest Las Vegas.

Richmond American Homes and Tri Pointe Homes both received approval Tuesday from the city of Las Vegas Planning Commission for neighborhoods located off Kyle Canyon Road.

The Richmond American Homes neighborhood is 21.34 acres on the south side of Kyle Canyon Road and just west of Shaumber Road, according to plans submitted to the city. The neighborhood, which is directly adjacent to Skye Canyon, will be low density, consisting of 114 one-story homes with an average lot size of 5,000 square feet.

Surrounding the majority of the neighborhood is the Red Rock National Conservation Area, which will remain untouched, and Bureau of Land Management land. Directly across the street is a trail head being built to the west, which will lead into Red Rock.

The Tri Pointe Homes neighborhood is 9.34 acres to the west side of the Alpine Ridge Way and just south of Kyle Canyon Road, according to plans submitted to the city. The neighborhood will include 54 homes, with minimum 4,680 square-foot lots and will not be gated. Also included in the neighborhood will be over 30,000 square feet of community space and a 5,018 square-foot community park with shade trees benches and a dog waste area.

