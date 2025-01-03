‘Our entire community is owed an apology’: 2 presidents abruptly resign from Las Vegas Realtors

The LVR’s leadership structure had been marred by controversy since early in 2024 and new president George Kypreos has promised big changes moving forward.

Two presidents have resigned from the Las Vegas Realtors on the same day.

Merri Perry, LVR’s outgoing president, and Joshua Campa, who was to succeed her this year as president, both resigned from their posts Thursday, the organization said in an internal statement obtained by the Review-Journal, capping off a tumultuous year for Southern Nevada’s largest nonprofit trade association.

Campa will be replaced with 2025 president-elect George Kypreos, who released a video on the LVR’s YouTube page detailing the situation in which he said the days of “neon lights, cheap tricks and endless distractions” are over at the association.

“I’m speaking to you now because our entire membership, our entire community is owed an apology,” he said in the video. “This past year our association was rocked by allegations of election tampering, breaches of confidentiality, suspensions, resignations, we witnessed controversies played out in the glaring light of mainstream social media. Our failure is not about mistakes made by individuals, it’s about an institution falling short of the promise it makes to the people it serves.”

In a public Facebook post, Campa said he resigned just three days into his term for a “litany of reasons” including the toll the past year has taken mentally on himself, his family and his business.

“I resigned because I knew that a certain group of people have become fixated on wanting me to get removed since I embarked on this journey and regardless of what any investigation result said they would stop at nothing,” he wrote. “Wasting our Association’s money and everyone else’s time, more importantly the member’s time, who have no idea what these individual’s motive’s actually are.”

LVR’s tumultuous year was kicked off by a fight between two real estate agents at a board meeting in March, ending with police being called to the scene.

Then in August more than 50 real estate agents showed up to the Las Vegas Realtors headquarters demanding an independent investigation and transparency into alleged election interference. This stemmed around the suspension of LVR Chief Executive Officer Wendy DiVecchio for 30 days due to allegations of interfering in the 2025 election of board officers and directors.

A past board member confirmed to the Review-Journal that law firm Greenberg Traurig had been hired to conduct a third-party investigation into the allegations of election tampering, but the report has yet to be made public.

Then in November, multiple members of the association confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal they had filed formal complaints against the LVR leadership structure with the Nevada attorney general’s office regarding the election tampering.

The LVR has approximately 15,000 members and wields its power through access to the Multiple Listings Service, where the majority of homes are listed for sale. Monthly fees for LVR membership can run upward of $260 a year while signing confidentiality policies regarding board meetings, which are held monthly.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.