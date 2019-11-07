Phil Maloof’s Palms Place penthouse sells for more than $12M

Five years after first listing the penthouse for almost $40 million, Maloof sold the 59th-floor property located next to the Palms.

A Palms Place penthouse under renovation that was sold for $12.5 million and is available for renters mid Nov. 2019, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

A sitting area in the entrance of the master bedroom at a Palms Place penthouse under renovation that was sold for $12.5 million and is available for renters mid Nov. 2019, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Founder of TurnKey Pads Bryan Ercolano at his Palms Place penthouse under renovation that was purchased for $12.5 million and is available for renters mid Nov. 2019, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

A view overlooking the Las Vegas Strip from a Palms Place penthouse under renovation that was sold for $12.5 million and is available for renters mid Nov. 2019, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Space prepared for a helicopter pad at a Palms Place penthouse under renovation that was sold for $12.5 million and is available for renters mid Nov. 2019, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Windows overlooking the Las Vegas Valley in the master bedroom in a Palms Place penthouse under renovation that was sold for $12.5 million and is available for renters mid Nov. 2019, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Founder of TurnKey Pads Bryan Ercolano in his Palms Place penthouse under renovation that was purchased for $12.5 million and is available for renters mid Nov. 2019, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Five years after trying to sell his Palms Place penthouse for almost $40 million, Phil Maloof has found a buyer — though at a much lower price.

TurnKey Pads, a vacation-property company, has purchased the 59th-floor party pad west of the Strip for nearly $12.5 million. The sale closed Wednesday, property records show.

The penthouse, in the condo tower next to the Palms hotel-casino, was listed for $15 million. It occupies the entire top floor of the building at 4381 W. Flamingo Road and boasts 6,230 square feet of living space; 30-foot floor-to-ceiling windows; an indoor DJ booth; an outdoor hot tub, movie screen and bar; and panoramic views of the valley, including the Strip.

TurnKey Pads founder Bryan Ercolano said he also plans to install a helipad.

His target customers are bachelor and bachelorette parties, corporate events, weddings and other gatherings. He said this week that he already has a few bookings starting at $20,000 per night.

“For the high-roller, this is the ultimate Vegas experience,” said listing broker Ivan Sher of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Maloof, whose family developed the Palms, listed the penthouse for $38 million in 2014 with different brokers. Months later, he threw in a two-year, prepaid lease on a Lamborghini as part of the deal.

The luxury sports car was not part of the purchase this time around, nor were the original Dali painting and the original Picasso, which also were offered five years ago.

The art, Ercolano agreed, would not work well with his business model.

“It would be wrecked,” he said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.