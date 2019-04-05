Southern California firm buys Las Vegas Harlow apartment complex

Next Wave Investors announced that it acquired the 98-unit Harlow apartment complex in Las Vegas, seen above. (Courtesy Brower Group)

A Southern California real estate firm has acquired a northwest Las Vegas Valley apartment complex.

Next Wave Investors announced that it bought the 98-unit Harlow complex at 10620 W. Alexander Road. It did not announce the purchase price, but county records indicate that Harlow sold for $17.1 million.

Next Wave, based in San Clemente, California, said the complex is more than 95 percent occupied.

As part of its news release, Next Wave also said it acquired the 90-unit Aspen Village apartment complex in West Valley City, Utah.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.