Summerlin getting 200 more homes as new neighborhoods approved

The Las Vegas Planning Commission approved plans for two parcels of land in the Summerlin master-planned community.

This image from documents submitted to the Las Vegas Planning Commission shows blueprints submitted for the Richmond American Homes of Nevada community that the commission approved Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Las Vegas Planning Commission)

This image from documents submitted to the Las Vegas Planning Commission shows a parcel for the Richmond American Homes of Nevada community in Summerlin that the commission approved Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Las Vegas Planning Commission)

This image from documents submitted to the Las Vegas Planning Commission shows blueprints for a parcel for Tri Pointe Homes in Summerlin. The commission approved a community for that parcel Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Las Vegas Planning Commission)

This image from documents submitted to the Las Vegas Planning Commission shows a parcel for the Tri Pointe Homes community in Summerlin that the commission approved Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Las Vegas Planning Commission)

Two new neighborhoods, with about 200 homes, are planned for Summerlin as development continues in the master-planned community in west Las Vegas.

Neighborhoods by Richmond American Homes of Nevada and Tri Pointe Homes of Nevada are planned for the community developed by Howard Hughes Co., according to documents submitted to the city of Las Vegas. The neighborhoods were approved Tuesday by the Las Vegas Planning Commission.

Both planned neighborhoods are located off West Lake Mead Boulevard and Sunset Run Drive in adjacent, undeveloped lots.

The Richmond American Homes parcel was approved for a 76-lot single-family attached subdivision. Lots will range in size from 2,880 to 4,533 square feet and will be rear-loaded with two parking spaces per unit.

The Tri Pointe Homes parcel was approved for a 131-lot single-family residential subdivision. The lots will also be rear-loaded with two spaces per unit and will range from 3,150 to 5,060 square feet.

Currently, there is no start date planned for construction.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.