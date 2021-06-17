Summerlin home owned by Carlos Santana on the market for nearly $3M

Rock musician Carlos Santana has put his investment property in The Ridges in Summerlin on the market for $2.795 million, just about two years after purchasing it.

The view from the backyard of a home owned by rocker Carlos Santana and for sale in The Ridges. (LVREAL)

The pool area at a home owned by rocker Carlos Santana and for sale in The Ridges. (LVREAL)

The pool at a home owned by rocker Carlos Santana and for sale in The Ridges. (LVREAL)

The bar. (LVREAL)

One of three bathrooms. (LVREAL)

The 4,620-square-foot mansion in The Ridges in Summerlin is an investment property for Carlos Santana. It has been listed for $2.795 million. (LVREAL)

The dining area. (LVREAL)

The home has two levels. (LVREAL)

The office is upstairs. (LVREAL)

The master bedroom is on the second floor. (LVREAL) “Unwind in an extraordinary master suite, accented with a luxuriant bathroom, balcony views and an additional seating area,” Robison said in the listing.

Master bath. (LVREAL)

The master suite leads to a private balcony. (LVREAL)

The kitchen features Viking appliances, a center island, separate bar seating and a wine room. (LVREAL)

The dining area is on the first level. (LVREAL)

The legendary musician, meanwhile, still plans to live in his primary Las Vegas estate in The Ridges. The estate measures 7,785 square feet with five bedrooms. He bought it in 2013 for $6 million, according to Clark County property records.

Santana’s contemporary home on the market now is a rental property.

“Carlos has a home in the same area that is not for sale,” Santana’s manager, Michael Vrionis said Wednesday in a phone conversation. “He doesn’t even have a whisper of a plan to move.”

Santana starts a post-COVID-19 residency in August at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, with 24 dates scheduled leading through December. The longtime Las Vegas headliner is also planning to be back at House of Blues in January.

Santana is releasing a new album this summer and going on tour across the country in the fall and in 2022.

The investment home, listed under Carlos Santana Trust, was built by William Lyon Homes in 2016. It has two stories and measures 4,620 square feet with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms.

Santana’s home is represented by Maureen Robison, broker/owner of LVREAL, whose listing described it as emitting “a luxurious sense of modern sophistication.” The home has seamless indoor and outdoor living with sliding pocket doors opening to a living room with two-story ceilings, the listing said.

The home features “a modern, cutting-edge kitchen with Viking appliances, a center island, separate bar seating and a wine room,” Robison said in the listing. “Relax in a backyard paradise; indulge in the pool and spa, covered patio and fire pit.”

Robison said there are “spectacular mountain views from the extended covered patio that provides an open floor plan and plenty of natural light.”

The lot size is 9,148 square feet. Santana bought the investment home in July 2019.

