These 5 Las Vegas mansions went into foreclosure in 2018 — VIDEO

This house at 8905 Canyon Springs Drive in Las Vegas was foreclosed on by Bank of America in July 2018 and purchased in November for $970,200. (Erica Jade/Robinson Realty & Management)

The house at 4750 N. Jensen St., in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The house at 4750 N. Jensen St., in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The house at 4750 N. Jensen St., in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The house at 4750 N. Jensen St., in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

This five-bedroom house at 198 Inveraray Court in Henderson sold in October 2017 for $1.2 million but was foreclosed on by lenders a year later. (Rob Jensen Co.)

This five-bedroom house at 198 Inveraray Court in Henderson sold in October 2017 for $1.2 million but was foreclosed on by lenders a year later. (Rob Jensen Co.)

This five-bedroom house at 198 Inveraray Court in Henderson sold in October 2017 for $1.2 million but was foreclosed on by lenders a year later. (Rob Jensen Co.)

This Spanish-style house at 7206 Tomiyasu Lane in Las Vegas spans 8,009 square feet and was acquired at a foreclosure auction last March for $1.4 million. (TurnKey Property Solutions)

This Spanish-style house at 7206 Tomiyasu Lane in Las Vegas spans 8,009 square feet and was acquired at a foreclosure auction last March for $1.4 million. (TurnKey Property Solutions)

Las Vegas’ housing stock is dominated by lookalike stucco homes, but there are also plenty of mansions around town.

And like the rest of the market, luxury homeowners can face the repo man.

Here’s a look at five big houses in the Las Vegas Valley that were repossessed by lenders or bought at foreclosure auctions last year, as shown in Clark County records.

42 Sawgrass Court

Spanning 7,713 square feet, this custom house has a “floating spiral staircase,” vaulted ceilings, and a “master suite” with a “sitting room,” according to Zillow.

HSBC Bank USA foreclosed on the southwest valley house in August and sold it in December for $981,750, property records show.

7206 Tomiyasu Lane

This Spanish-style house near Sunset Park spans 8,009 square feet, according to listing agent McKenzie Adams of TurnKey Property Solutions.

It was acquired at a foreclosure auction last March for $1.4 million, county records show.

The home, which sits on a 1.24-acre lot, is on the market for about $1.94 million and features a tennis court, saltwater pool and gazebo, a listing says.

198 Inveraray Court

This five-bedroom, 6,824-square-foot house in Henderson features a 480-square-foot casita, county records show.

It sold in October 2017 for $1.2 million but, records indicate, was repossessed a year later.

Listing broker Rob Jensen, owner of the Rob Jensen Co., said a hard-money lender – which typically charges higher interest rates than traditional banks – foreclosed on the house.

The home is under contract to sell for nearly $1.1 million, according to Jensen.

8905 Canyon Springs Drive

Situated in the Canyon Gate golf course community off Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive, this home spans 6,279 square feet.

Bank of America foreclosed on the house in July and sold it in November for $970,200, county records show.

4750 N. Jensen St.

This 5,957-square-foot house, off Lone Mountain Road near the 215 Beltway in the northwest valley, features two pools, including one with a swim-up bar, and a custom waterslide, according to Zillow.

Orange Realty Group founder Jason Mattson confirmed, as property records indicate, that he and a partner bought the house at a foreclosure auction in January 2018 for about $1.1 million and sold it in April for $1.34 million.

They put about $45,000 worth of renovations into the house, Mattson said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.