Top residential sales in the Las Vegas Valley for 2023

Summerlin’s affluent The Summit Club dominated the list of the top five single family home property sales.

Who had the top residential sale of the year in Clark County? Well it was none other than Canadian pop superstar Celine Dion. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Blockchains CEO Jeffrey Berns is linked to the sale of 99 Spanish Gate Drive. Photo contributed

Actor and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg was linked to one of the largest residential real estate deals in the Las Vegas Valley for 2023. (Photo: Palms)

The Las Vegas real estate market may have had an off year, but that didn’t stop some homes with hefty price tags from hitting the market and selling for top-dollar. The following is a countdown of the top five residential sales that took place in Clark County in 2023, omitting multi-parcel sales.

5. 7 Painted Feather Way, Summerlin (89135)

Skyspace in The Ridges located in Summerlin sold in September for $15.9 million. According to a listing on Redfin, the home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms over 12,162 square feet along with a host of amenities such as a full Italian Scavolini kitchen.

The seller was Spark & Cinder LLC, and the buyer was Outrageous Vegas LLC, according to property records.

4. 8 Rockmount Court, Henderson (89012)

This mansion in Ascaya in Henderson sold for $20.5 million in June. The residence, which sits on 2.27 acres, has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a six-car garage, according to Redfin. The home is 12,101 square feet and has a pool, putting green and sprawling views of the entire Las Vegas Valley.

Property records list the sellers as the trust of David and Karen Hollister and the buyer was Rockmount FIBI LLC.

3. 11765 Discovery Canyon Drive, Summerlin (89135)

This residence in Summerlin’s affluent The Summit Club sold for $21.2 million in August. According to a Redfin listing, the residence is 8,419 square feet and has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a pool. The sellers were Neil Patel and Michelle Patel and the buyer was Rose L. Cortina.

This property is linked to Mark Walhberg’s real estate history in the area, as Cortina of Newton, Massachusetts serves on the board of directors of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation based in Newton.

2. 99 Spanish Gate Drive, Spring Valley (98113)

This unfinished mansion compound on 16 acres features 110,000 square feet and has previously been linked to Jefri Bolkiah, the prince of Brunei and the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported in 2007 that the late pop superstar Michael Jackson moved into the compound. The property sold in December for $25 million to a company linked to Blockchains CEO Jeffrey Berns.

The sprawling compound is right beside a private golf club and has multiple buildings and pools spread over its area. Berns’ company is headquartered in the Reno, Nevada area.

1. 10850 Summit Club Drive, Summerlin (89135)

Canadian pop superstar Celine Dion tops the list for selling her Summit Club mansion in April for a new Las Vegas record of $30 million.

Dion bought the unfinished home in 2017 for $9.2 million but had never lived in it, according to residents of the area. The Summit Club home sale was off-market and not on the Multiple Listing Service with the buyer being an LLC connected to Chuck Esserman, president and founder of San Francisco-based TSG Consumer Partners.

The seller was listed as Summit Club Drive Trust with Las Vegas lawyer Scott Swain as trustee, property records show. Swain is connected with Dion’s foundation. Real estate agents confirmed the residence was owned by Dion and it had been on the market since at least 2021. The home, according to Redfin, has four bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms over 30,8985 square feet.

