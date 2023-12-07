‘Unfinished masterpiece’ mansion sells for $25M

The buyer of the compound formerly owned by the Prince of Brunei is a well-known Nevada entrepreneur.

The Spanish Trail compound sits on nearly 16 acres. The 110,320-square-foot compound with 10 interconnected buildings overlooks the golf course with multiple guest residences and pools. (IS Luxury)

The Spanish Trail compound is filled with unique luxury details, including this library or office. (IS Luxury)

The Spanish Trail compound is filled with unique luxury details. (IS Luxury)

The main house has 37,466 square feet with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. (IS Luxury)

A company connected to Blockchains founder and CEO Jeffrey Berns has purchased an unfinished mansion compound in Spring Valley for $25 million, Clark County property records show.

The deed of sale for the property at 99 Spanish Gate Drive shows the buyer was Sparks-based STLV Properties LLC, which lists Berns as manager and the same address as Blockchains. Calls and emails to Blockchains and its Nevada attorney weren’t immediately returned.

The mansion is one of the most unique luxury homes in the Las Vegas Valley and is located in the southwest corner of the Spanish Trail Private Country Club. Sitting on more than 15 acres, the Prince of Brunei — Jefri Bolkiah — is believed to be the previous owner. The deed of sale lists Nov. 22 as the sale date, and a notary signed the document at the US Embassy in Brunei.

The 110,320-square-foot compound has 10 buildings and includes multiple guest residences and pools. It features a main house of 37,466 square feet with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported in 2007 that the late music superstar Michael Jackson moved into Bolkiah’s compound. While the mansion isn’t completed, it includes an entertainment room, billiards room, music room and an entire room for clothes and jewelry. There is also a 47,367-square-foot athletic club and pool house plus an indoor badminton and squash court.

In a previous interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal when the property was listed in October, luxury real estate agent Ivan Sher of IS Luxury called the property “an unfinished masterpiece.”

Sher declined to comment on who recently bought the property when contacted by the Review-Journal.

The property originally started construction in 1996 and said to be about 90 percent complete. It hasn’t had any work done on it since 1999, Sher said in a previous interview.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Contact Patrick Blennerhasset at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.