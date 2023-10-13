Compound linked to King of Pop, Prince of Brunei lists for $25M

An unfinished compound measuring more than 110,000 square feet on a 16-acre estate in Spanish Trail has hit the market for $25 million.

An unfinished compound measuring more than 110,000 square feet on a 16-acre estate in Spanish Trail has hit the market for $25 million. News reports have linked the estate to Jefri Bolkiah, the Prince of Brunei. (IS Luxury)

The Spanish Trail compound sits on nearly 16 acres. The 110,320-square-foot compound with 10 interconnected buildings overlooks the golf course with multiple guest residences and pools. (IS Luxury)

The building also has an indoor pool, bowling alley and nightclub. There’s also a guest suite with 10 baths. (IS Luxury)

The landscaped grounds have resort-style amenities with a tennis court, two grand lawns for gatherings and celebrations. (IS Luxury)

The grand dining hall is off a chef/catering kitchen, complete with a chef’s office. In addition there is a one-bedroom, one bath butler quarters. (IS Luxury)

The centerpiece of the estate is the main house, which measures 37,466 square feet. (IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

(IS Luxury)

It’s a home fit for a king. Or in this case a prince.

An unfinished compound measuring more than 110,000 square feet on a 16-acre estate in Spanish Trail has hit the market for $25 million.

Owned by Spanish Gate Holdings Inc., the home at 99 Spanish Gate Drive has been linked in previous news accounts to Jefri Bolkiah, the prince of Brunei. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported in 2007 that the late music superstar Michael Jackson moved into Bolkiah’s compound.

Luxury Realtor Ivan Sher, the principal broker and owner of IS Luxury, who is handling the listing, called the property “an unfinished masterpiece.” It started construction in 1996 and is about 90 percent complete. It hasn’t had any work done on it since 1999, he said.

“The home is completely enclosed and finished, but what’s not included is appliances and some detailed finish work isn’t complete, but for the most part it’s a mostly completed home,” Sher said. “When they built it, they had different expectations about moving to Las Vegas and ultimately ended up not moving (into the house.)”

Sher said this is the first time the home has been on the market but doesn’t know the details as to why it’s being listed now. He didn’t name the owners but said he hasn’t spoken “to the principals” and instead has dealt with lawyers and financial advisers.

The 110,320-square-foot compound with 10 interconnected buildings overlooks the golf course with multiple guest residences and pools. In his listing, Sher said the sprawling estate nestled with a Spanish Trail enclave is “a vision of opulence that has taken shape that transcends the realm of imagination and is poised to redefine luxury living in the heart of Las Vegas.”

Calling it a “manor of dreams,” Sher said that the home has been listed for more than a week and he’s already shown it to a dozen people and even has one offer and is working on a couple of others. He said many of those touring the home are Las Vegas-area residents who appreciate the land and architecture.

“There’s definitely not anything like this in Vegas,” Sher said. “What separates the home is your own 16 acres. It is completely developed with grass, buildings, guest houses and infrastructure and over 100,000 square feet of compound. You even have four guest houses.”

The centerpiece of the estate is the main house, which Sher calls “an architectural marvel spanning an impressive 37,466 square feet and crafted with an unwavering commitment to perfection.”

The main house has five bedrooms and eight baths, and Sher used flowery language in his listing in describing the property.

“A grand great room with soaring ceilings and exquisite detailing welcomes you with open arms,” Sher said. “The grand dining hall, an opulent stage for culinary mastery, invites you to host extravagant feasts. The music room resonates with the melodies of life, while the entertainment room promises unforgettable evenings of laughter and entertainment. For those who appreciate the noble sport of billiards, a dedicated billiard room awaits, adorned with all the trappings of leisure. A chef/catering kitchen, complete with a chef’s office, ensures every culinary masterpiece is executed with precision. Not to be forgotten, a one-bedroom, one bath butler quarters stands ready to attend to your every need.”

The house is so large that it has rooms that other people wouldn’t have rooms for, Sher told Real Estate Millions.

“In the main house, you have an entertainment room, billiard room, music room and a room where your clothes and jewelry are laid out in front of you,” Sher said. “The primary bedroom has a balcony that opens up and overlooks the great room. All of the secondary bedrooms are massive, and the scale of this is part of what’s so impressive. You walk in and you are in such awe of the spaces. You have a greeting room and breakfast room. You have all of these separate rooms with a very specific function.”

Beyond the main house, the estate has a 47,367-square- foot athletic club/pool house. There is an indoor badminton court and a square court for squash. It has a hotel-sized spa, with a gym, men’s and women’s locker rooms and spa areas, Sher said.

The building also has an indoor pool, bowling alley and nightclub. There is a guest suite with 10 baths.

Two guest homes, each spanning 4,544 square feet, have four bedrooms and three baths in each, accompanied by private pool areas, Sher said. Two smaller villas, each offering 2,713 square feet feature three bedrooms and two baths.

A separate study pavilion building, spanning 1,715 square feet, provides a quiet sanctuary, Sher said.

A carriage house measuring 3,323 square feet showcases an eight-car garage and additional living space, including two bedrooms and three baths. The estate also has 30 spaces of uncovered parking.

The estate has caretaker quarters with seven bedrooms and nine baths, with an eight-car garage.

The landscaped grounds have resort-style amenities with a tennis court and two grand lawns for gatherings and celebrations. Sher said in his listing that garden terraces “meander throughout the property, offering enchanting views and a sense of serenity.”

The listing continued, “Fountains dance to the rhythm of nature’s symphony, creating an ambiance of tranquility that envelopes you. Three outdoor swimming pools offer a cool respite on warm desert afternoons. Each pool area is a private oasis, perfect for lounging or entertaining. The estate has left no stone unturned in the quest for the ultimate in luxury living.”

Sher said whoever buys the estate will need to put $20 million to $30 million into it to complete it. As for potential buyers, one is interested in the land and wants to develop it and put guests in the secondary homes.

“That’s the most likely buyer, but it’s also a passion project,” Sher said. “They have fallen in love with it and connected with the property. Some want to preserve it and continue it. For those people, it’s the deal of the century. If they are just buying the land, $25 million is the right price. If they are going to keep the structure, then they get 110,000 square feet for free and put in another $20 million-plus.”

The compound is located in the Spanish Trail Country Club, which features 27 holes of golf. It’s on the western-most portion of Spanish Trail and at the corner of Durango Drive and Hacienda Avenue.

Sher said the home, which is steel and concrete and has no wood framing, doesn’t look like it has been sitting for nearly 25 years because it “looks almost untouched in a good way. It looks pretty immaculate for sitting there for 25 years.”

Sher said the property is not just a residence.

“It’s very special,” Sher said. “Whoever gets it is going to be incredibly fortunate and have a one-of-a-kind property, especially if they keep the house.”