Celine Dion sells home for record $30M

Singer Celine Dion has sold her existing home in The Summit Club for a new Las Vegas record of $30 million, while Switch CEO Rob Roy has paid $33 million for 5 acres to build a luxury estate in the Summerlin resort community.

The view from The Summit Club golf course in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

CEO of Switch Rob Roy, left, talks with former Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, right, during a 2019 groundbreaking ceremony. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Zach WalkerLieb

It’s part of a flurry of activity involving The Summit that has been a top destination for entrepreneurs and celebrities, including actor Mark Wahlberg and Golden Knights owner Bill Foley.

Dion, who has been dealing with health issues that have kept her off stage, bought the unfinished home in 2017 for $9.2 million but had never lived in it, Realtors and Summit Club residents said. Instead, Dion maintained her residence at Lake Las Vegas, according to Realtors who have knowledge of the deal. Dion paid $1.17 million for her Lake Las Vegas lot in 2002. The home and lot are assessed at $4 million, according to Clark County records.

The Summit Club home sale was off-market and not on the Multiple Listing Service with the buyer being an LLC connected to Chuck Esserman, the president and founder of San Francisco-based TSG Consumer Partners.

The seller was listed as Summit Club Drive Trust with Las Vegas lawyer Scott Swain as trustee. Swain is connected with Dion’s foundation. Local Realtors confirmed it was Dion’s home and it had been on the market since at least 2021.

Dion’s sale eclipses the $25 million deal in 2021 for a newly built 15,000-square-foot home in MacDonald Highlands that sits on 1.26 acres. That Blue Heron build was bought by Anthony Hsieh, the founder and chairman of LoanDepot.

Earlier this month, Real Estate Millions reported a new home project at the top of hillsides in MacDonald Highlands that is slated at 55,000 square feet and is under contract for $75 million. That deal won’t close until it’s built. Four of its lots totaling 1.1 acres closed on May 16 for $10 million to D 2 Properties LLC, according to Clark County property records. Construction by development firm Terra Firma isn’t scheduled to start until early 2024.

Dion’s former property on 1.4 acres measures 30,985 square feet with four bedrooms, seven full baths and five partial bathrooms. It has 11,979 square feet on the first floor; 4,458 square feet on the second floor; 14,548 square feet in a basement and 241 square feet in an unfinished portion of the basement. The home has 3,300 square feet in a basement garage.

Rob Roy property

Roy’s purchase at The Summit Club is the second-highest paid for luxury lots to build a custom home in the development behind the $36 million paid by venture capitalist Marc Andreesen for 4.47 acres.

“It’s amazing what these homes will be worth when they’re finished,” said Zach WalkerLieb, managing partner of Willow Manor at Keller Williams The MarketPlace. “If Rob Roy puts a 30,000 to 40,000 square foot home on there, you’re looking at a $100 million property at least. And you have the (Red Rock Resorts CEO Frank Fertitta III) home (under construction) in there that is even larger, which has the potential to be a $200 million home.”

WalkerLieb said there’s been other recent lot sales in The Summit Club for $15.5 million, $10 million and $9.5 million.

In late March before he bought the lot at The Summit Club, Roy paid $2.1 million for a home in The Ridges. The home built in 2014 measures 4,410 square feet with four bedrooms and 4½ baths.

Renee Snipes with Silver State Realty was the listing agent. Ellie Shefler with Luxury Estates International represented Roy.

In her listing, Snipes said the property has mature landscaping that frames a pool and entertainment area that includes a spa, built in barbecue and fire pit.

The home’s master bedroom features a sitting room, fireplace, private balcony, dual walk-in closets and jetted tub.

There’s a wet bar that has a large wine fridge and a beverage center. It has an expansive 72-inch two-way fireplace between the family and dining room, Snipes said.