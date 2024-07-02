Wayne Newton’s former ranch back on the market for $31.3M

The Newton family sold the ranch back in 2019 and it’s now listed as being owned by a company called Smoketree Group

A gate to Casa de Shenandoah, the former Las Vegas estate of Wayne Newton, is seen on Oct. 7, 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

In this Aug. 27, 2013, file photo, the front of Wayne Newton's former residence, Casa de Shenandoah, is shown at the estate in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wayne Newton’s former ranch is back up for sale for $31.3 million five years after being sold by the family.

Smoketree Group LLC is the current owner of the 39-acre ranch located between South Pecos Road and South Tomiyasu Lane on East Sunset Road, according to a news release. The property spans two Clark County parcels and has a full plane with terminal on display.

The property could be ideal for redevelopment, and the news release said “various studies and proposals are being considered for the property.”

A website for the ranch, which was previously called Casa de Shenandoah and owned by legendary singer Newton, lists the property as having nine residences, 50 horse stalls, a 100-car museum and an exotic animal facility.

The property was previously listed on Zillow in 2020 for $30 million, and is described as having a main residence with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms over 57,000 square feet. The home and surrounding commercial property were sold in 2019 for a combined $10.53 million. The property previously sold for $18 million in 2010.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.