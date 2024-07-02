81°F
Housing

Wayne Newton’s former ranch back on the market for $31.3M

The living room at Wayne Newton's former home, Casa de Shenandoah, Oct. 20, 2010, in Las Vegas. ...
The living room at Wayne Newton's former home, Casa de Shenandoah, Oct. 20, 2010, in Las Vegas. (Craig Moran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
In this Aug. 27, 2013, file photo, the front of Wayne Newton's former residence, Casa de Shena ...
In this Aug. 27, 2013, file photo, the front of Wayne Newton's former residence, Casa de Shenandoah, is shown at the estate in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wayne Newton is shown at the gated entrance of Casa de Shenandoah. (Wayne Newton's Casa de Shen ...
Wayne Newton is shown at the gated entrance of Casa de Shenandoah. (Wayne Newton's Casa de Shenandoah)
A gate to Casa de Shenandoah, the former Las Vegas estate of Wayne Newton, is seen on Oct. 7, 2 ...
A gate to Casa de Shenandoah, the former Las Vegas estate of Wayne Newton, is seen on Oct. 7, 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Wayne Newton’s former ranch is back up for sale for $31.3 million five years after being sold by the family.

Smoketree Group LLC is the current owner of the 39-acre ranch located between South Pecos Road and South Tomiyasu Lane on East Sunset Road, according to a news release. The property spans two Clark County parcels and has a full plane with terminal on display.

The property could be ideal for redevelopment, and the news release said “various studies and proposals are being considered for the property.”

A website for the ranch, which was previously called Casa de Shenandoah and owned by legendary singer Newton, lists the property as having nine residences, 50 horse stalls, a 100-car museum and an exotic animal facility.

The property was previously listed on Zillow in 2020 for $30 million, and is described as having a main residence with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms over 57,000 square feet. The home and surrounding commercial property were sold in 2019 for a combined $10.53 million. The property previously sold for $18 million in 2010.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

