West Las Vegas community ranked one of the best-selling in nation this year

New homes are currently being sold in 15 neighborhoods in the popular community located on the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley.

Summerlin recorded 544 sales between January and June, according to national consulting firm RCLCO, which prepares a mid-year report. (Summerlin)

Summerlin is in the top five when it comes to master-planned community sales across the entire country.

The popular community located on the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, spearheaded by Texas-based Howard Hughes Corp., was No. 5 on the midyear report from Maryland-based RCLCO Real Estate Consulting, with 544 year-to-date reported sales through the end of June. But that’s an 8 percent drop from 2022, when 592 sales were reported for the same time period last year.

“We believe Summerlin’s long-term success is due, in large part, to its thoughtful master plan that established design guidelines that have stood the test of time,” said Frank Stephen, Nevada region president for The Howard Hughes Corp. “Planning for schools, shopping centers, cultural centers and office buildings as places of employment have also been integral to the community’s success, creating a place where residents can live, work, learn and play.”

Summerlin is in its 33rd year of development and there are currently 15 actively selling neighborhoods, he said.

Stephen said he is especially proud of Downtown Summerlin, which now has sports venues including City National Arena and Las Vegas Ballpark, multiple class-A office buildings, plus roughly 125 retail and restaurant spaces.

“With thousands of acres left to develop, Summerlin will continue its trajectory as the best place to live in Las Vegas,” he said. “There is significant ongoing development in Summerlin West… We remain excited about Summerlin’s future and its insatiable momentum.”

Summerlin’s roots go all the way back to 1952 when American business tycoon Howard Hughes bought a 25,000-acre parcel on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, for reportedly $3 an acre as a potential relocation spot for his business holdings.

Summerlin now encompasses approximately 120,000 residents with close to 5,000 acres left for development purposes.

Cadence in Henderson (built by The LandWell Company) also made the top 50 list, coming in at No. 10, with 445 sales so far this year, which was also a drop from last year (459). Inspirada, located in West Henderson, which is seeing a development boom, came in 39th with 260 sales.

Topping the list was The Villages in Florida, with 1,960 sales so far this year, which is the exact same number of sales for the same time period of 2022. The Villages is a massive resort community in central Florida geared towards adults 55 years and older, and spans three counties.

Master-planned communities, which are commonly referred to MPCs in the industry, are generally described as large, mixed-use residential communities that are built out with accompanying amenities such as retail, parks, commercial and rental units.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.