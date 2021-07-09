What a homebuyer can find at Las Vegas’ median price of $395K

Diverse housing is available for the new $395,000 median purchase price of a home in Southern Nevada.

Another month, another record-setting statistic that illustrates how hot Southern Nevada’s housing market really is.

The latest: an increase in the median price of house sales last month to a record $395,000, according to trade association Las Vegas Realtors.

That represents an increase of 2.6 percent, or $10,000, from the previous all-time high set in May, and a jump of 21.5 percent from June of last year.

What does a median-priced home in Southern Nevada offer? We surfed the real estate website Zillow to check out homes for sale at around the new median price — $390,000 to $410,000 — and here are a few options we found.

Southeast

The home at 4645 Brently Place has four bedrooms and three baths over 2,011 square feet of living space.

Listing for $390,000, it’s in the gated Gardens East Community. Built in 1997, the home sits on a 7,841-square-foot lot. Outside is a small turf front yard.

The main bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a large en suite bath. The open floor plan includes separate formal living and dining areas, a three-way gas fireplace and a breakfast bar in the kitchen.

Henderson

The home at 1217 Equestrian Drive in Henderson exudes retro charm. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms and three baths over 2,492 square feet of living space and lists for $395,000.

The home sits on a spacious 9,148-square-foot corner lot. Bathrooms have been upgraded, and the kitchen has a “peek-a-boo” opening above the sink leading into the front dining room.

There’s a gas fireplace in the living room, and the “den/flex” room in the rear opens to the pool in back. The primary bedroom has a balcony off the home’s front with city and mountain views.

There’s a covered front porch as well as a pool in the back. Animal lovers will like that it’s across the street from a public equestrian and dog park.

East

The backyard pool is an eye-catching feature of the home at 4219 Sheppard Drive. The three-bedroom, two-bath home offers 2,153 square feet of living space and lists for $399,999.

The home sits on an oversize 6,970-square-foot lot and was built in 1968. The kitchen has quartz counters, wood-look floors, a breakfast bar and custom cabinets.

The living room has a wood-burning fireplace, and the backyard also has a covered patio.

Summerlin

Coming in a bit over the new median is the home at 11016 Calder Ave. in Summerlin.

Listed for $400,000, the 1,364-square-foot home has two bedrooms and three baths.

The kitchen has a custom island. It’s built on an open floor plan, and the kitchen and living room are open to one another. In the back, there’s a heated in-ground pool and professional landscaping.

North Las Vegas

The home at 516 Front Range Lane in North Las Vegas gives off a sort of rustic-meets-modern vibe.

Built just last year and listing for $394,900, it offers three bedrooms and three baths over 2,011 square feet of living space. There’s a courtyard entrance and a covered patio area.

Inside, it has an open-plan living area/kitchen. The kitchen also has a breakfast bar/island and granite countertops.

The primary bedroom has an en suite bathroom with an oversize shower, and guest bedrooms are connected with a “Jack and Jill” bathroom.

The home sits on a 3,485-square-foot corner lot.

