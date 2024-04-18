What’s the latest on plans to redevelop the former Atrium Hotel?

The Siegel Group CEO shared the latest on the project which has been in the works for at least five years.

A rendering of the 480-unit apartment complex the Siegel Group is planning on placing on the site of the shuttered Atrium Hotel. (The Siegel Group)

The shuttered Atrium hotel east of the Strip next to the Hard Rock Hotel photographed on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Siegel Group, owner of Atrium hotel, has filed plans to tear it down and build a new project. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Plans to redevelop the long-shuttered Atrium Hotel into an apartment complex are still in the works but are waiting on some work to be performed by Clark County.

The Siegel Group is in its “final stages” to get permits to move forward with plans to demolish the Atrium Hotel and build a 480-unit flexible-stay apartment complex, said Stephen Siegel, the CEO of the Siegel Group.

The Atrium Hotel site is at 4255 Paradise Road near the Virgin Hotel.

In 2019, the Siegel Group first shared its redevelopment plans for the Atrium Hotel site and hoped to get the project done quickly, but now Siegel says the next steps of the project are waiting on Clark County to do some improvement work on the roads and washes in the area.

A Clark County spokesperson said the county is going to reconstruct a wash and close an existing channel tunnel that are both near the Atrium Hotel site and widen the stretch of Paradise Road between Harmon Avenue and Sands / Twain Avenue — the name of the street changes once it crosses Paradise Road.

There is no specific start dates for these projects but Clark County hopes to start them in “the next few years,” the Clark County spokesperson said.

Siegel said he hopes to take the next steps on the project by the end of this year and wants to “start as soon as we can.”

It has been a long process trying to redevelop the Atrium Hotel site as the Siegel Group announced it acquired the property in 2012 for $4.2 million after the 202-room hotel had already closed. The Siegel Group secured the site after the hotel went into foreclosure as a result of the 2008 recession as the property was bought by investors in 2007 for $50.5 million in a deal financed by Lehman Brothers.

