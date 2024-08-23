97°F
International decor, gifts retailer expected in Henderson

Henderson City Hall. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
August 23, 2024
August 23, 2024 - 1:43 pm
 

A World Market store appears preparing for business in Henderson.

Henderson City Council approved an alcohol business license for a Cost Plus World Market located at 535 N. Stephanie St. during a Tuesday meeting.

It’s unclear when the location expects to open. Media representatives for the retailer did not respond to requests for comment by publication time.

World Market sells specialty and imported home decor, furniture, gifts, international food and beer, wine and liquor.

Other locations in the Las Vegas Valley include a northwest Las Vegas location at 2151 N Rainbow Blvd. and a location at 3890 Blue Diamond Rd.

A Buy Buy Baby was previously in the Stephanie location.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

