Italian luxury retailer to open store at Wynn Las Vegas

Italian luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta will open a new store on the Las Vegas Strip.

Italian luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta will open a new store on the Strip.

The new store at Wynn Las Vegas will be Bottega’s fourth in the valley. The others are at the Shops at Crystals, Bellagio and Palazzo, according to the brand’s website.

Clark County issued a permit for $375,000 worth of work for the store. Bottega will have clothing, shoes, accessories and apparel in a 2,800-square-foot space inside the hotel-casino, according to county records.

Representatives with Bottega Veneta and Wynn spokesman declined to say when the store will open.

Bottega is part of French luxury group Kering, based in Paris and owner of brands Gucci, Yves St. Laurent, Puma and Volcom.

St. Laurent previously announced two new stores for the Strip.

