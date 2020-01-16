Las Vegas apartment complex near UNLV sold for $104M

Chicago real estate firm Waterton announced Thursday it acquired the 456-unit Vegas Towers on Flamingo Road near Maryland Parkway.

Chicago real estate firm Waterton has acquired Vegas Towers, seen here, a 456-unit apartment complex near UNLV. (Courtesy Great Ink Communications)

A 1970s-era apartment complex near UNLV has sold for more than $100 million, property records indicate.

The complex was built in 1974 and consists of two 10-story towers, Waterton said.

It did not disclose the purchase price, but Clark County records indicate Vegas Towers traded for $104 million.

Waterton’s purchase follows its acquisition of two Southern Nevada apartment complexes last year. At the time, it said the deals marked its re-entry into the valley’s real estate market, having sold its last property here in 2017.

