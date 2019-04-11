Las Vegas-based Zappos opening hub in Kentucky

Zappos' headquarters in downtown Las Vegas photographed on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaks at the Travel Leaders Network 2018 EDGE International Conference at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, June 15, 2018. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Zappos, the online shoe seller based in downtown Las Vegas, is opening an operations hub in Kentucky.

The Amazon-owned retailer announced that it will hold a grand opening celebration Friday for its 325,000-square-foot fulfillment center and retail outlet at 9101 Minor Lane in Louisville.

Zappos said the new outpost would grow the company by 100-plus employees over the next two years.

Led by CEO Tony Hsieh, Zappos is based in the former Las Vegas City Hall and boasts more than 1,500 employees.

