Las Vegas gas prices start April with slight decrease
Gas prices in Las Vegas start April with dip, after hitting all-time high at the end of March.
After seeing gas prices hit new daily record highs for much of March, motorists in Las Vegas are feeling a bit less pain at the pump in April.
Monday morning’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the Las Vegas Valley was $5.28, down 1 cent from Sunday’s average, according to AAA.
Gas prices have dipped seven cents in the last week, which came just days after the gas price surge peaked March 29 at an all-time record of $5.36 a gallon.
The statewide average has continued to fall as well with Monday’s price listed at $5.18 per gallon, a 1 cent dip from Sunday’s price and a 6 cent decrease in the last week.
After being the second most expensive state for gas for much of the last month, Nevada fell to No.3 as Hawaii overtook the No. 2 spot with an average price of $5.21 per gallon as of Monday. California is still the most expensive state by far, with a $5.85 average. That is a dip from last week, when the Golden State was flirting with a $6 per gallon average.
