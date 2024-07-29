93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Las Vegas, Henderson restaurants hit with $500K labor violations fine

Juan's Flaming Fajitas recently opened its second valley location at 16 S. Water St., Henderson ...
Juan's Flaming Fajitas recently opened its second valley location at 16 S. Water St., Henderson. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Greg Maffei, Liberty Media president and CEO; Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula ...
LVCVA inks partnership deal with Formula 1
Turn One is painted on the track below the Sky Box adjacent to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand ...
Over $4M in Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets given out by LVCVA
The Nevada Control Board Chairman Kirk Hendrick, left, listens to Gaming Control Board member G ...
Gaming Control Board looks to streamline regulations
The $2,170,581.77 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine an out-of-town visitor won Friday, ...
Visitor turns $3 into $2.1M slots jackpot at off-Strip resort
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2024 - 10:41 am
 

The owner of three Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina restaurants in the valley has been fined nearly $500,000 for labor violations.

The restaurant improperly withheld overtime pay, and two employees were incorrectly exempted from overtime pay, according to a U.S. Department of Labor press release.

Both of those were in violation of the Fair Labor and Standards Act.

There are two Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina locations in Las Vegas and one in Henderson.

For the 32 employees who worked at more than one location, their hours were not combined, the press release stated.

All these violations amounted to $237,692 in back wages, $237,692 in liquidated damages, and $12,050 in civil penalties for the restaurant, the department said.

“Our investigators found Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina deliberately withheld overtime pay earned by dozens of hard-working employees,” Gene Ramos, a wage and hour division district director, said in the release.

Ramos also stated that these types of violations are commonly found in food service industry investigations.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Three phones display posts by internet influencers who were hired by the LVCVA to produce conte ...
Influencer payments hidden from taxpayers
By / RJ

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has paid $2.2 million to more than 200 influencers to promote the city, but the amounts each received were not provided.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Looking for a drag show? Here are Vegas’ LGBTQ+ bars
recommend 2
Coming soon: A giant indoor sports, entertainment complex in Henderson
recommend 3
Illegal fireworks: Where do they come from?
recommend 4
How should pet owners prepare for 4th of July fireworks?
recommend 5
Expensive electric bills frustrate Las Vegas residents amid extreme heat
recommend 6
Las Vegas developer planning 2 valley hotels