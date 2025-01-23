Las Vegas hospital to expand with inpatient rehab unit

The new unit will allow for patients to recover at the hospital after surgery or medical events, rather than being transferred to another location.

Construction has started on the build out of the seventh floor of the Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center for an inpatient rehabilitation unit. (Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center)

Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center is building out its seventh floor. (Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center)

A new inpatient rehabilitation facility is being added to an existing Las Vegas hospital.

Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center has begun construction on its new inpatient facility, transforming shell space on the property’s seventh floor into an 18,000 square feet state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation unit. The new unit will allow for patients to recover at Southern Hills Hospital after surgery or medical events, rather than being transferred to another location.

“We are thrilled to bring this much-needed service to our community,” said Alexis Mussi, CEO of Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center. “This project underscores our commitment to providing advanced care close to home, ensuring our patients and their families feel supported every step of the way.”

The new seventh floor will include 20 patient rooms, a state-of-the-art gym to support patient recovery, “cutting-edge” rehabilitation technology and equipment, modern cafeteria and social spaces for patients and visitors and resources for speech-language pathology services.

The new floor is expected to open at the end of 2025.

