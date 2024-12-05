Las Vegas is 1 step closer to an H Mart

With plans to open in 2024, a highly anticipated Asian grocer is currently hiring for all positions.

Exterior signs showing an H-Mart is set to open in Las Vegas near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard on April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A highly anticipated Asian grocery store is currently hiring for all positions, marking one step closer to opening its massive location.

The new H Mart is coming to the Sahara Pavilion South shopping center at 2620 S. Decatur Blvd. with 54,552 square feet of Asian, international and everyday essentials and food items.

“H Mart will become a place to experience the best of what communities have to offer, providing a convenient ‘One-Stop Shopping’ place for diverse cultures and to the neighborhood where different ethnicities of friends and neighbors can come, gather and enjoy,” said Brian Kwon, president of H Mart.

Additionally, the store will include a “mega” food hall with at least seven different offerings. The offerings include: Moonbongri Soondae Express, Paik’s Noodle, Topokki, Oh K-Dog, bb-q Chicken and Tiger Sugar.

While still no set opening date for the location, the store is hiring for full-time and part-time positions, including cashiers, meat and seafood, produce, customer service, among others. The store has been anticipated to open in 2024 and create around 100 jobs.

This location will be the first in Nevada and will join the fleet of over 90 other stores the popular grocer has across the United States.

Plans for a Las Vegas H Mart were announced in April 2023, with the build out estimated to take around a year. The grocer will join other tenants in the shopping center including Paris Baguette, Bon Korean Noodle, Chipotle and Starbucks.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.