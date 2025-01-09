57°F
Business

Las Vegas resorts offering discounted rooms for those impacted by LA wildfires

Resorts World is shown on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Rev ...
Resorts World is shown on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2025 - 11:35 am
 
Updated January 9, 2025 - 12:50 pm

Multiple Las Vegas Strip resorts are offering discounts to evacuees and those displaced by the fires in Southern California.

In a statement Thursday, Resorts World Las Vegas says that from Jan. 9 until Jan. 17, the property is offering a “a special LA Support Rate” for those affected by the wildfire. The property is offering residents of Los Angeles and the surrounding area 35 percent off rooms and suites in its Hilton and Conrad hotel towers.

Resorts World said that guests can book the discounted rooms by calling 702-676-7036 and mentioning the “LA Support Rate.” The special rate is only available by phone and cannot be booked online.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is also offering a discounted rate for displaced Californians, based on availability. To book, call 833-702-7272.

In a statement Thursday, the resort said, “Our hearts go out to those who are affected by the devastating fires in Southern California. While a tragedy like this is unfathomable, we look to offer a safe place of rest and refuge during this heartbreaking time.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available. Check back for more details.

