Las Vegas resorts offering discounted rooms for those impacted by LA wildfires

Las Vegas Strip resorts offering discounted rooms for residents of Los Angeles who were impacted by the wildfires in the city.

In a statement Thursday, Resorts World Las Vegas says that from Jan. 9 until Jan. 17, the property is offering a “a special LA Support Rate” for those affected by the wildfire. The property is offering residents of Los Angeles and the surrounding area 35 percent off rooms and suites in its Hilton and Conrad hotel towers.

Resorts World said that guests can book the discounted rooms by calling 702-676-7036 and mentioning the “LA Support Rate.” The special rate is only available by phone and cannot be booked online.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is also offering a discounted rate for displaced Californians, based on availability. To book, call 833-702-7272.

In a statement Thursday, the resort said, “Our hearts go out to those who are affected by the devastating fires in Southern California. While a tragedy like this is unfathomable, we look to offer a safe place of rest and refuge during this heartbreaking time.”

