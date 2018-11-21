Las Vegas shoppers have strategies for Black Friday

The National Retail Federation trade group predicts 71 percent of those who plan to shop during the long holiday weekend will shop on Black Friday.

The National Retail Federation trade group predicts 71 percent of those who plan to shop during the long holiday weekend will shop on Black Friday.

Of those roughly 116 million people, some shoppers in Las Vegas will brave an early morning chill around 45 degrees to stand in line and be among the first in a store.

Some will skip the brick-and-mortar experience altogether and order online.

Here are three Las Vegans’ strategies for shopping this year:

Ronna Timpa

Age: 51

Occupation: Founder of a workplace English training company Workplace ESL Solutions

Location: Henderson

Armed with a hoodie and “Turner & Hooch” or another familiar movie downloaded onto her phone, Ronna Timpa plans to get in line around 3:40 a.m.

It’s a deal she simply can’t resist — two-for-one $25 gift cards when local chain Metro Pizza opens at 7 a.m.

She learned her lesson years ago. Wait until 7 a.m. and Metro Pizza might run out of cards.

“I think it’s a thrill,” Timpa said. “It’s the thrill of getting in line.”

From there, she and her family will try to find a Google-branded laptop for under $200.

The danger Black Friday shoppers run into is when they don’t plan, she said. Wandering in a store, getting distracted by all the electronics and banners, a shopper could end up with items they’ll never use.

“You’ve got to be strategic,” she said. “We don’t want to go into debt for this.”

Jeremy Washington

Age: 31

Occupation: Baker, author

Location: North Las Vegas

Before Jeremy Washington finalizes his Black Friday plans, he has to finish his holiday baking for orders he takes online under the name Mr. Jeremy’s.

Almost 300 pre-orders alone for his sweet potato pies, plus other pies, cookies and the like that he’ll stock at restaurants Gritz Cafe and TC’s BBQ Crib.

After all his baking is done, Washington’s Black Friday list mostly comprises of large appliances for the new home he closed on in May.

He plans to visit Walmart and Sam’s Club, and any other place with tantalizing Black Friday ads.

He doesn’t want to spend more than $2,000 on a refrigerator.

He’s not a diehard Black Friday shopper. But when the deal’s right, he’ll stomach the crowds and chaos.

“I’m an in-store guy,” he said. “I want to touch it and feel it.”

Sheri Cerel

Age: 60

Occupation: Nevada Department of Transportation administrative assistant

Location: Las Vegas

Sherri Cerel bought her current TV about eight Black Fridays ago. She’s due for an upgrade.

Cerel has kept an eye peeled for every Black Friday ad related to her wish list.

She thinks she’ll end up at Sam’s Club or Costco to avoid longer lines at other places that sell TVs. She doesn’t want to spend more than $1,000.

She’s shopped on Black Friday the past 20 years, only going once to Walmart and vowing never again to stand in too long a line.

“People can be cuckoo crazy,” she said.

She warns her fellow shoppers to check the price changes on items and not just the percent discounts to know they found a deal they couldn’t get any other time of the year.

