Longest-running Las Vegas indoor skydiving attraction to close its doors

Terry Fator and Taylor Makakoa went to Vegas Indoor Skydiving on Sunday with some of Fator's c ...
Terry Fator and Taylor Makakoa went to Vegas Indoor Skydiving on Sunday with some of Fator's cast and friends. (Courtesy)
Kaniala The Flyin Hawaiian Charles and Carly Roberts pose with the company car in front of Las ...
Kaniala The Flyin Hawaiian Charles and Carly Roberts pose with the company car in front of Las Vegas Indoor Skydiving on Wednesday Aug. 24, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2025 - 4:38 pm
 
Updated January 6, 2025 - 4:40 pm

The longest-running indoor skydiving attraction in Las Vegas is shutting its doors at the end of this month.

After 42 years of operation, Vegas Indoor Skydiving, at 200 Convention Center Drive, will be closing permanently on Jan. 25.

“Our motto has always been ‘Share The Love,’ and it has guided everything we do,” owner and operator Keith Fields said in a statement shared on social media. “Although it’s bittersweet to say goodbye, we’re proud of the joy, laughter, and adventure we’ve brought to so many lives. Thank you for helping us make history.

The attraction made waves after opening in 1982 under the name Flyaway Indoor Skydiving as the first commercial wind tunnel to open in the U.S. Since then, the attraction has welcomed over 1 million visitors and sparked a global indoor skydiving phenomenon.

According to the Clark County Building Department, the attraction was the longest running installed in Las Vegas.

No reason was provided for the closure.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

