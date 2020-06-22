109°F
McDonald’s to hire 1,100 workers in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2020 - 3:22 pm
 

As McDonald’s restaurants begin to expand seating options in their dining rooms, the company said Monday it plans to add 1,100 workers this summer in the Las Vegas Valley.

McDonald’s has implemented nearly 50 new safety procedures to protect crew and customers, the news release said. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures, and training for the opening of dining rooms.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to start an application via text.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

