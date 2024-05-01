83°F
Billionaire clears hurdle for MGM Resorts licensing

In this May 18, 2021, file photo, media mogul and billionaire philanthropist Barry Diller poses for a photograph at Little Island, a new public park along the Hudson River in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
What do CEOs make? Much more than their Las Vegas workers
‘Repeated butt-kicking’: Caesars reports first-quarter financial decline
What’s happening with the Tropicana’s iconic stained glass?
Rooftop nightclub coming to Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2024 - 11:25 am
 

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday unanimously recommended approval of the licensing of media mogul Barry Diller as a director for MGM Resorts International.

Diller, who appeared before the board online, heads a company that has a 20 percent stake in MGM. He has served on the company’s board of directors for two years after receiving conditional licensing from the Nevada Gaming Commission in March 2022.

The Gaming Commission will consider final approval of the unconditioned licensing May 16.

The commission only gave Diller a two-year conditional licensing in 2022 because the Securities and Exchange Commission hadn’t made any statements on an insider-trading investigation involving Diller, his stepson-in-law Alexander von Furstenberg and film studio executive and producer David Geffen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

