Billionaire clears hurdle for MGM Resorts licensing

Two years ago the Nevada Gaming Commission gave the media mogul only conditional approval because of an insider trading investigation.

In this May 18, 2021, file photo, media mogul and billionaire philanthropist Barry Diller poses for a photograph at Little Island, a new public park along the Hudson River in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday unanimously recommended approval of the licensing of media mogul Barry Diller as a director for MGM Resorts International.

Diller, who appeared before the board online, heads a company that has a 20 percent stake in MGM. He has served on the company’s board of directors for two years after receiving conditional licensing from the Nevada Gaming Commission in March 2022.

The Gaming Commission will consider final approval of the unconditioned licensing May 16.

The commission only gave Diller a two-year conditional licensing in 2022 because the Securities and Exchange Commission hadn’t made any statements on an insider-trading investigation involving Diller, his stepson-in-law Alexander von Furstenberg and film studio executive and producer David Geffen.

