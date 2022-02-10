60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Business

Nevada senators join effort to suspend gasoline tax as prices rise

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 - 12:19 am
 
Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

WASHINGTON — Some Democratic senators, including U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen of Nevada, on Wednesday called for suspending the federal gas tax for the remainder of the year to help consumers struggling with rising fuel prices.

The legislation from Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire could prove popular during an election year in which the average price of gas nationally, according to AAA, exceeds about $3.45 a gallon and could go higher during peak driving season.

Cortez Masto and Rosen quickly signed on as co-sponsors along with Democratic Sens. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Raphael Warnock of Georgia.

“This is important legislation that will help us lower costs for Nevada families,” Cortez Masto said in a news release. “I’m committed to finding solutions that bring our families some much-needed relief at the pump and help them get ahead.”

Still, the bill faces an uphill fight to become law.

Kelly said gas prices are putting a strain on families that need to fill up the tank to get to work and school.

The federal gas tax has remained at 18.4 cents per gallon since 1993. The money goes into a trust fund that helps pay for highway construction projects and public transit. The bill would require the Treasury Department to transfer general funds into the trust fund to make up for the lost gas tax revenue and keep the trust fund solvent, likely requiring additional borrowing.

“We need to continue to think creatively about how we can find new ways to bring down costs, and this bill would do exactly that, making a tangible difference for workers and families,” Hassan said.

The bill also would require the Treasury Department to monitor whether oil and gas companies are passing along the savings to consumers and encourages the department’s secretary to take enforcement actions to ensure they do.

Over the years, lawmakers have visited the idea of suspending the gas tax but did not generate enough support to get their bill over the finish line. Legislation introduced last year in the House has support from some Republicans. It seeks to suspend the gas tax until all emergency health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted or for six months after the bill is enacted into law, whichever is longer.

— Review-Journal Assistant Business Editor Subrina Hudson contributed to this report.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak expected to suspend Nevada mask mandate
Sisolak expected to suspend Nevada mask mandate
2
Tanaga Miller was looking for a ride. He ended up dying in the state’s deadliest crash.
Tanaga Miller was looking for a ride. He ended up dying in the state’s deadliest crash.
3
Mask mandate not being enforced in Southern Nevada
Mask mandate not being enforced in Southern Nevada
4
Nevada among the last states with rigid indoor mask mandates
Nevada among the last states with rigid indoor mask mandates
5
Republican candidates for governor debate in Henderson
Republican candidates for governor debate in Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pedestrians watch the fountain show at Bellagio on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benja ...
MGM’s Strip properties fuel record cash flow, margins
By / RJ

MGM Resorts International in Las Vegas finished off 2021 with a splash as the company reported record cash flow and margins for the fourth quarter of 2021, with some numbers exceeding those seen before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Tina Quigley speaks during the Clean Energy and Transportation Summit at Thomas & Mack Center i ...
LVGEA names new CEO
By / RJ

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance announced Tuesday that Tina Quigley had been named president and CEO, becaming the first female leader of the organization.

A gambler makes a sports bet at Bally's casino in Atlantic City N.J., Sept. 5, 2019. A record 3 ...
Super Bowl betting expected to reach record heights
By Wayne Parry Associated Press

A record 31.5 million Americans plan to bet on this year’s Super Bowl, according to estimates released Tuesday by the gambling industry’s national trade group.

 
Caesars Entertainment plans massive hiring event
By / RJ

The company announced Tuesday it would be holding a national hiring event on Feb. 24 for thousands of positions across its properties in the U.S., including hundreds of roles in Las Vegas.