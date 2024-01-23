Nevada unemployment continues stubborn high streak in December

Nevada’s unemployment rate showing signs of a continously growing labor force, according to a new state report.

Nevada’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in December while showing signs of a continuously growing labor force, according to a new state report. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in December while showing signs of a continuously growing labor force, according to a new state report.

Unemployment was 5.4 percent in December, the fifth consecutive month at that rate, new data from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show. Nevada has the highest unemployment rate in the nation, above the national average of 3.7 percent. It also has the highest job growth rate, adding 3.8 percent to its workforce that month.

Nevada’s labor force was 1.62 million in December — the largest ever, according to the report.

“Nevada ends 2023 continuing to add jobs at a brisk pace while maintaining stable unemployment,” Chief Economist David Schmidt said in a news release. “For the first time, the accommodation and food service industry employs more people than before the pandemic, and seasonal retail hiring increased above the level seen from 2018 to 2022.”

The Las Vegas region added 800 jobs, a 4.1 percent increase year over year, the data shows.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.