Nevadans’ annual grocery bill puts state higher than most of country

According to a new study, Nevada ranks No. 5 for the most grocery expenditures in the U.S.

(Getty Images)

Nevadans spend more at the grocery store than residents of most other states, according to a recent study.

On average, Nevadans spend $8,107 every year on groceries, putting the Silver State in the No. 5 spot, according to job search service Lensa.

Hawaii, Alaska, New York and Massachusetts ranked as the top four for the most grocery expenditures at $11,554, $9,710, $8,656 and $8,561, respectively. The five lowest states on the list were Michigan, Texas, Idaho, Indiana and Arkansas.

The goal of Lensa’s study was to determine which states were the least and most affordable for residents. It looked at the cost of groceries, basic living expenses, housing and transportation, as well as the average wage versus cost of living.

Where Nevada ranked lowest was in utilities cost at No. 48.

Overall, Nevada was No. 11 for the least affordable place to live in the country while the top three spots went to Hawaii, Oregon and Maine.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com or via Twitter @EmersonDrewes.