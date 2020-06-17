Nevada’s jobless rate fell in May; state added jobs back faster than country

The state’s unemployment rate was 25.3 percent in May, down from 30.1 percent in April, according to figures released Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Pedestrians, left, and motorists on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. On Sunday, both car and pedestrian traffic on the Strip seemed more congested than they had the last couple of days.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada’s unemployment rate fell last month as businesses reopened from the pandemic-sparked economic shutdown, but job losses remained sky high.

The state’s unemployment rate was 25.3 percent in May, down from 30.1 percent in April, according to seasonally adjusted figures released Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Nevada added jobs back faster than the nation in May, at rates of 2.9 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, DETR reported Wednesday.

Overall, an estimated 350,800 Nevadans were out of work last month, down from 429,700 in April, the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.