New $100M attraction coming to LINQ Promenade in Las Vegas

Perry Farrell, artist and chief visionary officer for Immersive Artistry, during a press conference for the future Kind Heaven entertainment venue, at the The Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Gary Granat, CEO for Immersive Artistry, during a press conference for the future Kind Heaven entertainment venue, at the The Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People attend a press conference for the future Kind Heaven entertainment venue, at the The Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak during a press conference for the future Kind Heaven entertainment venue, at the The Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Southeast Asian-themed attraction that combines food, retail and live music will open at The Linq Promenade shopping center in August 2019.

The attraction, called Kind Heaven, will span 100,000-square feet of space over multiple stories across the street from Caesars, between Harrah’s and Flamingo.

“This is really powerful stuff for Las Vegas,” said Perry Farrell, one of the attraction’s creators.

Farrell, who stood out from the crowd in his pink hat at Tuesday’s announcement, is best-known for fronting alternative rock bands Jane’s Addiction and Porno for Pyros, and for founding the Lollapalooza music festival held in multiple cities worldwide.

“Kind Heaven too, has this potential to create a scene,” he said.

Patrons will wear a device that tracks payments within the attraction to keep it cashless, said Cary Granat, CEO of attraction developer Immersive Artistry. The attraction will accept digital currencies like bitcoin, a rarity for the Las Vegas Strip.

Accepting digital currencies is a way to market to young people and international tourists, said Granat.

Granat said the attraction will be open to all ages from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., then close for three hours and re-open for ages 21 and older. The project will employ about 670 people, including 100 performers, engineers and technicians.

Kind Heaven will have multiple themed areas, including venues for different genres of music with bands and musicians from Southeast Asia and the U.S., curated by Farrell.

One venue will feature virtual monkeys that wrestle each other. Patrons can bet on which monkey will win for prizes.

Another venue will feature holograms of artists, and another room in the attraction will resemble a forest.

The group behind Kind Heaven has not yet finalized ticket pricing, said Granat, who previously led a division within the Miramax film and TV production company.

The project will cost about $100 million, with investments from Farrell, Immersive Artistry and Caesars, he said.

His company, behind the “Game for Life” exhibit at the Pro Football Hall of Fame that features holograms of Joe Namath and Vince Lombardi, already has plans for Kind Heaven attractions in Russia and China. The Chinese one will not be themed around Southeast Asia.

Kind Heaven will announce which bands will play at the attraction at a later date.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.