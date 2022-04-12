48°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Business

New industrial project headed for North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2022 - 6:00 am
 
Real estate firms SunCap Property Group and GID teamed up to acquire 26 acres in North Las Vega ...
Real estate firms SunCap Property Group and GID teamed up to acquire 26 acres in North Las Vegas, seen above, with plans for a 467,000-square-foot industrial complex. (Cushman & Wakefield)

More than a year after it unveiled plans for a warehouse project in North Las Vegas, a North Carolina developer is pushing ahead with another one in the city.

Charlotte-based SunCap Property Group teamed up to acquire 26 acres with plans for a two-building, 467,000-square-foot industrial complex, according to a news release last week from project partner GID.

The land, at the northeast corner of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street, sold for $20 million, brokerage Cushman & Wakefield announced, saying it represented SunCap in the deal and was hired to lease out the project.

Construction of the project, called SunPoint Commerce Center, is expected to start this summer, GID said.

Michael Wenaas, chief investment officer at GID Industrial, said in a release that with strong leasing “fundamentals” and record-low vacancy, Las Vegas “is a natural fit for our growing industrial portfolio.”

Southern Nevada’s yearslong warehouse-construction boom has only ramped up since the pandemic hit, as the coronavirus outbreak sparked an accelerated shift to online shopping that has fueled demand for distribution buildings.

Developers finished 6.2 million square feet of industrial projects in Southern Nevada last year. Almost all of that consisted of warehouse and distribution space, and most of it was in North Las Vegas, brokerage Colliers International reported.

Southern Nevada’s industrial vacancy rate shrank to just 2.3 percent at the end of last year, the lowest since Colliers began keeping records in 1999, the firm said.

“We’re seeing unprecedented demand,” Cushman & Wakefield broker Donna Alderson said.

Alderson noted that she has worked in industrial real estate since 1986 and has never seen this kind of appetite for such properties.

One of many projects unveiled last year was by SunCap, which announced plans in February 2021 for a six-building, 730,000-square-foot industrial complex in North Las Vegas with partner Diamond Realty Investments.

Efforts to get an update on that project from SunCap were unsuccessful Monday.

Mike Orr, a senior vice president at SunCap, said in a statement that the leasing “velocity” for that complex gives the firm confidence that its new project with GID will be highly sought-after real estate.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Teen critical following shooting near Summerlin
Teen critical following shooting near Summerlin
2
Spring storm brings windy, cooler weather to Las Vegas
Spring storm brings windy, cooler weather to Las Vegas
3
EDITORIAL: Biden takes another step ‘in the wrong direction’
EDITORIAL: Biden takes another step ‘in the wrong direction’
4
‘Feels like a miracle’: BTS thrills in second Vegas show
‘Feels like a miracle’: BTS thrills in second Vegas show
5
Packers trade shakes up RJ’s 2nd mock draft
Packers trade shakes up RJ’s 2nd mock draft
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. I ...
US inflation rose 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

Even excluding volatile food and energy prices, which have driven overall inflation, so-called core inflation jumped 6.5 percent over the past 12 months, the biggest such increase since 1982.