Palms hiring to fill 1K positions for new dayclub, nightclub

The Palms is hosting casting calls to fill 1,000 positions for a new nightclub and dayclub, both slated to open in the spring.

An art piece spelling out Palms outside of the hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The property is looking for marketing model bottle and cocktail servers, marketing models server assistants, marketing model bartenders, marketing model bar porters, marketing model food sprinters, marketing hosts, marketing model lifeguards, gogo dancers, presentation teams, cashiers, promoters, VIP liaisons and security.

Station Casinos, which owns the Palms, did not give more details on the new clubs other than their sizes. The dayclub will be 73,000 square feet, and the nightclub will be 29,000 square feet.

Below is the casting call schedule. All applicants should bring appropriate attire for relevant positions.

Jan. 3:

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (marketing model bottle and cocktail servers)

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. (all operating staff)

Jan. 4:

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (marketing hosts, promoters, VIP liaisons)

Jan. 5:

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (security)

Jan. 6:

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (all positions)

