Raiders Image clearance sale set in Allegiant Stadium tent sale

The Raider Image will conduct a three-day tent sale — where the public can receive the best savings of the year on Raiders merchandise — on the grounds of Allegiant Stadium Friday through Sunday.

The giant tent will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the north side of Allegiant Stadium at Lot B, where the public can select from more than 20,000 units of officially licensed Raiders-themed items, including some exclusive merchandise, which will go on clearance sale at up to 60% off regular retail pricing to make way for new 2022 product inventory.

There are nine Raider Image stores in Southern Nevada and three in California, all owned and operated by the Raiders. The Raider Image is the official merchandising arm of the Las Vegas Raiders.