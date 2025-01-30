Retail plaza destroyed in fire being rebuilt near Strip

A fire destroyed a strip mall containing multiple businesses at 4080 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Nov. 29, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire destroyed a strip mall containing multiple businesses at 4080 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Nov. 29, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An artist's rendering of an under-construction retail plaza at 4080 Paradise Road in Las Vegas. (Courtesy: Colliers International)

Construction of a retail plaza on Paradise Road near Flamingo Road continues Friday, January 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction of a retail plaza on Paradise Road near Flamingo Road continues Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction of a retail plaza on Paradise Road near Flamingo Road continues Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction crews recently broke ground on a project near the Las Vegas Strip to rebuild a commercial plaza that was destroyed in a fire.

Site work is underway for a roughly 17,000-square-foot retail center at 4080 Paradise Road just north of Flamingo Road. The project is expected to be delivered to tenants by the third quarter this year and feature a Dotty’s tavern as well as a liquor store, nail salon and smoke shop, said leasing agent Areeba Moten of Colliers International.

She said work crews broke ground earlier this month on the project, which, Clark County records indicate, is owned by a family in Southern California.

Clark County firefighters responded to a blaze at the property’s former Rodeo Paradise retail plaza after 1 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2021. The two-alarm fire damaged or destroyed multiple businesses there.

Its tenants included a doughnut shop, check-cashing business, liquor store and dry cleaners.

An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the blaze, and firefighters thought it started around the cleaners, the Review-Journal reported at the time.

Work crews later demolished what was left of the plaza.

The retail center sits on a narrow, 1.8-acre plot of land. But during Las Vegas’ frenzied real estate bubble many years ago, a developer drew up big plans for the small site.

Developer Michael Ochoa pursued plans in 2006 for a high-rise project there called Juliana. Plans called for a 200-foot-tall resort-condo tower with retail and restaurant space and an eight-level parking garage, county records show.

During the mid-2000s, Southern Nevada was in the throes of a high-rise craze known as the “Manhattanization” of Las Vegas. Developers drew up plans for towering projects around the valley, though most never materialized.

Ochoa said Thursday that he ended up getting bought out and that the high-rise on Paradise never broke ground.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.