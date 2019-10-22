Retailers in Nevada to add 7,100 temporary jobs, report says

The hiring push is expected to outpace national trends thanks to the state’s low unemployment rate and healthy economy, according to the report.

Fred Summers and his wife Patty fill their shopping carts with a variety of toys during their Christmas shopping excursion at Walmart in 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Retailers are ramping up for this year’s holiday shopping season and are expected to add 7,100 seasonal positions in Nevada, according to a report from the Retail Association of Nevada.

The hiring push is expected to outpace national trends, thanks to the state’s low unemployment rate and healthy economy, according to the report. Seasonal employees include in-store staff, logistics and warehouse workers.

“Unemployment is near a historic low and personal income is rising for Nevadans, positioning residents to be active consumers this holiday season,” Bryan Wachter, the association’s senior vice president, said in a press release. “In preparation, Nevada retailers are continuing the longtime practice of investing in their workforce.”

Many companies also have been touting benefits, such as employee discounts and competitive wages, as the national employment rate is at its lowest since 2000.

Nationally, seasonal hiring is predicted to remain flat or dip slightly from last year’s number of 625,600 workers.

Chicago-based outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. said it reported a stagnate hiring rate this year as most jobs have shifted to transportation and warehouse jobs at fulfillment centers. Nevada, however, has become a beacon for such centers, with retailers including Sephora, CarParts.com and Amazon establishing distribution centers in the state this year.

The holiday shopping season, which runs from October to December, typically accounts for more than one-quarter of annual retail sales. Nevada’s retail sales are already hitting record highs with statewide taxable sales reaching $62.7 billion for the year ended July 2019, up 5.8 percent compared with the same period last year.

Several major retailers, including Target, Kohl’s and Macy’s, have announced seasonal hiring plans in the state.

Target expects to hire about 1,190 employees throughout the state. It is also holding its fourth annual seasonal hiring event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov.2-3 at every Target store, where applicants can meet store leaders and interview on the spot.

Kohl’s is expected to fill 936 positions while Macy’s is looking to add 828 employees, according to the Nevada retail association. Kohl’s held its national hiring fair earlier this month but is accepting applications on its website. Macy’s will host its holiday hiring event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at all of its stores, where managers will conduct on-the-spot interviews and extend job offers.

