79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Beauty retailer Sephora opens North Las Vegas distribution center

By Subrina Hudson Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2019 - 5:55 pm
 
Updated October 7, 2019 - 6:52 pm

It’s a makeup lover’s dream inside Sephora’s new distribution center in North Las Vegas, where rows and rows of products from brands such as Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay and GlamGlow are packed and shipped to customers.

The roughly 715,000-square-foot center, tucked behind Amazon’s 800,000-square-foot warehouse near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, is the beauty retailer’s fifth distribution center and the first facility to house all of its automation technology.

Among the machinery inside the massive warehouse can be found an automated box maker — handy for a center now filling 10,000 online orders a day, a machine quickly stamping shipping labels on boxes and a long row of put wall systems, sorting stations that light up to indicate which plastic bin an item should be placed inside to fulfill a customer’s order.

“This put wall light technology allows us to have a high order capacity,” said Ryan Hitsman, Sephora senior manager of human resources, said. “If you think about this year’s promotional period, we’re going to be turning out two-thirds of this building’s capacity and we just opened.”

The warehouse has the capability to finish just over 90,000 orders each day, but it’s not hitting those levels yet because it’s still settling into the facility and hiring employees, Hitsman said.

When the distribution center does operate at full capacity, it will fulfill about 25 percent of Sephora’s online business in the U.S. A portion of the warehouse, now taped off, will store and supply product for its West Coast retail shops, he said.

But before it can ramp up, the plan is to eventually double the distribution center’s workforce of 200 to 400 full-time employees. During Sephora’s sale and holiday season, it will hire an additional 400 seasonal workers.

“Eventually, when this building is at full scale, (with) full-time and seasonal employees, we will have almost 1,000 people in this building,” he said.

A key component of its hiring effort is to ensure 30 percent of its full-time staff are individuals with disabilities. To reach that goal, Hitsman said, Sephora partnered with nonprofit Easterseals Nevada and Nevada Vocational Rehabilitation in May, when the warehouse opened.

“This is one of the largest hiring initiatives to hire individuals with disabilities in the state of Nevada,” he said.

Applicants are found by Nevada Vocational Rehabilitation, a division of the Division of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, and Easterseals, which has an office within Sephora’s warehouse, helps with training and any associated administrative work. After an applicant successfully completes an eight-week on the job training program, the person is hired as a full-time employee.

The inaugural group completed the program Friday afternoon, and the seven new employees received certificates and a pizza party before heading back to work to finish their shifts.

Hitsman said Sephora chose North Las Vegas because of its favorable operating environment for companies and its “robust talent pool.”

The idea was to open a warehouse to better serve its West Coast customers and cut down on shipping times.

“We’ve been blown away by the talent in this market of high-quality applicants,” he said. “Once they get in the building and get trained and get used to their jobs — the performance and efficiencies of our employees has blown us away.”

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Recession lessons could help Las Vegas face next slump - VIDEO
While the last economic downturn had a dramatic impact on local casinos, most experts expect the industry will be better able to weather the storm during the next recession. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM and victims of Oct. 1 reach settlement agreement - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and lawyers representing potentially thousands of victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative settlement of between $735 million and $800 million. (Mat Luschek /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Live music and EDM dominate the night on day 2 of A’Le’Innstock
After sunset bands rocked the crowds at A’Le’Innstock in Rachel, Nevada on the second night of the event.
iPhone 11 Release
Local Las Vegas long time Apple product consumer shares her excitement for the new iPhone 11 release Downtown Summerlin. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lihi Levin talks about a mobil app Dropit - VIDEO
Lihi Levin, regional manager at Dropit Shopping, talks about a mobil app Dropit. The app lets customers leave their shopping bags at a store then have them delivered the same day to their home or hotel so they can shop without carrying multiple bags all day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas company prepares for Mars - VIDEO
Robert Bigelow and his Bigelow Aerospace manufacturing facility played host to eight NASA astronauts and 60 engineers this week getting to know the company’s B330 autonomous, expandable space station. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
General Motors' Flint Assembly Plant employees line the street with picket signs during the nat ...
Analysts say 23-day UAW strike cost GM 165,000 vehicles
By Tom Krisher The Associated Press

The union is pushing for hourly wage increases versus lump-sum payments favored by the company, according to a person briefed on the talks.

Georgeann Pizzi (MassMedia)
MassMedia names Georgeann Pizzi president of the firm
RJ

During her tenure at MassMedia, Georgeann Pizzi’s role has grown to include leading the agency’s team of senior leaders and continuously expanding the firm’s capabilities.

In a March 13, 2019, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 jet flies over Mesa, Ari ...
Southwest pilots’ union sues Boeing over grounding of 737 Max
By David Koenig The Associated Press

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association said in the lawsuit filed Monday that Boeing misled pilots and airlines by not telling them about a new flight-control system called MCAS that is at the center of investigations into the accidents.