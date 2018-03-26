Review-Journal Editor J. Keith Moyer named publisher

Las Vegas Review-Journal Editor J. Keith Moyer was named publisher Monday after Craig Moon announced his retirement from the company.

J. Keith Moyer was named publisher of the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday, March 26, 2018. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The Las Vegas Review-Journal at 1111 W. Bonanza Rd. in Las Vegas.

The promotion marks Moyer’s third stint as a publisher. He was publisher, president and CEO of the Star Tribune in Minneapolis from 2001 to 2007, and held the same title at the Fresno Bee in Fresno, California, from 1997 to 2001.

Moyer, who joined the Review-Journal in February 2016 as editor-in-chief and senior vice president for content, will hold the title of publisher and editor.

“Craig’s two-plus years as publisher of the Review-Journal were distinguished by his investments in the newsroom,” Moyer said Monday. “When news organizations across the country were cutting back staff, Craig bucked the industry trend and increased editorial resources, allowing the Review-Journal to redesign its website, smartphone app and print edition, create a six-member investigative team and launch a cutting-edge video/broadcast studio. The Review-Journal is in a much better place than it was when Craig took the helm in January 2016. And we thank him for that.”

Moon said: “I came here to assist the new ownership and feel I’ve helped get the RJ off to a strong, fresh start. But I’m ready to return home to Tennessee to spend more time with my family and pursue endeavors there.”

Moyer has been an accomplished executive throughout his four decades in journalism. In addition to his time at the Review-Journal, Moyer, 65, has been the top editor at the Fresno Bee; the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle and Rochester Times-Union in Rochester, New York; the Arkansas Gazette in Little Rock, Arkansas; and The News-Press in Fort Myers, Florida. The Gazette was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 1991 under Moyer, and he was named Gannett’s Editor of the Year in 1989 while leading The News-Press.

Prior to joining the Review-Journal, Moyer, a University of Florida graduate, was a senior fellow and journalism professor for six years at the University of Minnesota and a media industry consultant.

“It’s an honor to take responsibility for Nevada’s biggest and best media source,” Moyer said. “We’ll continue to create better ways to bring news and advertising to our readers.”