Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty brand opening 1st store in Las Vegas

Rihanna. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

The singer turned fashion designer announced Friday that her Savage x Fenty brand will be opening its first brick-and-mortar store in Las Vegas later this month, followed by locations in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

“2022, we coming in HOT!” Rihanna posted Friday on her Instagram account. “We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores! Can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl (in real life).”

She also teased a rendering of the store, which shows several large window displays and colorful lights.

It’s unclear where the store will be located. A spokesperson for the label said “details and official imagery will be released in the coming weeks.”

It’s not the first time the online brand, which launched a men’s line in 2020, made its appearance in Las Vegas.

It hosted a pop-up shop at Fashion Show Las Vegas in November 2018 — the same year it launched to much fanfare for having all-inclusive sizing and using models representing different ages, skin tones and sizes as well as those with physical disabilities.

Rihanna launched the brand in partnership with Southern California firm TechStyle Fashion Group, known for its roster of brands like ShoeDazzle and actress Kate Hudson’s fitness brand Fabletics.

