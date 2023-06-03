RJ promotes Carrie Roper to director of digital broadcast

The Review-Journal has named Carrie Roper director of digital broadcast, giving her direct leadership of the news organization’s video and audio teams.

Carrie Roper was named the Las Vegas Review-Journal's director of digital broadcast on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Danya Youssif, 12th grader of Valley High School, speaks to Carrie Roper, Las Vegas Review-Journal special projects producer and anchor, during the RJ’s Academic Excellence Awards at JW Marriott, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Review-Journal’s Carrie Roper has been promoted to director of digital broadcast, giving her direct leadership of the news organization’s video and audio teams.

Roper remembers getting the Review-Journal delivered to her house as a child, and she said the ability to help the newspaper grow its digital presence is very special to her.

“Being a Las Vegas native and having gone to school here, I know how important the community is,” Roper said. “This is my hometown. Having worked in L.A. and New York, now to be able to be back home and call the Review-Journal home is exciting.”

In her new position, Roper will oversee all anchors, producers and reporters on the news organization’s broadcast side, including the “7@7” newscasts for which she previously served as an anchor.

Jim Prather, the Review-Journal’s vice president of digital strategy, praised Roper for her experience and knowledge of Las Vegas.

“Carrie Roper has a distinguished track record for producing amazing content at the local station level as well as for platforms like Netflix,” Prather said Friday. “A UNLV graduate with deep local market knowledge, she is the right person to lead our video programming efforts to the next level.”

Roper has more than 14 years of experience in daytime television, broadcast news and digital production.

She began her career as an associate producer for “The Ellen Show,” where she was part of a two-time Emmy-winning team, and she has worked as a digital anchor and special projects producer at the Review-Journal for the past 16 months.

She also produced season three of the newspaper’s award-winning podcast “Mobbed Up: The Fight for Las Vegas.” Season three is scheduled to be released later this year.

“Carrie is a tremendous ambassador for the Review-Journal. Her versatility, professionalism and collaborative nature will be evident to our growing video and audio audiences,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said Friday.

Roper said she’s excited to cover events such as the upcoming Super Bowl in Las Vegas, in addition to working collaboratively with her broadcast reporters and producers.

“To be able to lead this department into a new generation, with such a talented team that I trust and respect, and to be able to work alongside them, just in a different capacity … we’ve got some big plans that I’m excited for,” Roper said.

