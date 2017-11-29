Seafood City to open Henderson location in 2018

Specialty supermarket Seafood City will open its Henderson location next year and has plans for another spot in the Las Vegas Valley.

(Thinkstock)

The Henderson location is inside an old Kmart near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Horizon Ridge Parkway.

The new location, near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, is inside an old Sports Chalet.

The Rainbow supermarket bring weekly shoppers to the Arroyo Market Square, said Kit Graski.

“Seafood City will not only diversify the center and the shopper that will come to the center, but will also potentially draw new tenants to the center from a different tenant pool,” Graski said.

A representative with Seafood City, based in Pomona, California, could not be reached for opening dates for the two new stores.

Clark County issued a permit earlier this month detailing $3.14 million of work to build the new supermarket in about 40,000 square feet of space.

Seafood City opened its first store in the Las Vegas area at Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road in 2007.

The supermarket is seeks to serve Filipinos and has locations in California and Hawaii.

Eastern Avenue and Horizon Ridge Parkway, henderson, nv