Services for Jerry Herbst to be held Tuesday and Thursday

A funeral service for Jerry Herbst will be held Tuesday for friends and family. Herbst, founder and chairman of a series of local “Terrible’s” gas stations, died Nov. 27 at 80.

The service Tuesday will be at noon at the Christ Church Episcopal on 2000 S. Maryland Pkwy.

The Herbst family will hold a public memorial service for all employees, business partners and extended friends to celebrate his life on Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Terrible Herbst Employment Center, 3670 W. Dewey Dr.

Herbst helped his family grow the Terrible Herbst company into 160-plus convenience stores, car washes and lube locations throughout Southern Nevada.

The company opened the world’s largest Chevron this summer in Jean. But Herbst the man was more than a gas station magnate, with businesses in gaming and as the patriarch of the so-called “first family of desert racing.”

“He was a man’s man. He had a zest for life,” said John Moran Jr., a Nevada Gaming Commissioner since 2004 and an attorney who said he’s represented Herbst in the past. “A handshake was all you needed with Jerry Herbst.”

