Shaquille O’Neal to open a Las Vegas restaurant, film a show about it

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal plans to film a reality show about his new chicken restaurant expected to open near Hard Rock Hotel later this year.

O’Neal is in a partnership with JRS Hospitality to open the restaurant near the intersection of Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue, said Jeff Mitchell, principal broker with Mountain West Commercial Real Estate.

The reality show will air on the Facebook social media website, Mitchell said. Facebook representatives could not be reached for comment.

Mitchell represented the restaurant, called Big Chicken, in the lease deal. Logic Commercial represented the landlord.

Representatives for O’Neal and JRS declined to comment on the projects.

The restaurant will take up about 2,800 square feet and replaces the closed Origin India restaurant. Big Chicken should open around October, Mitchell said.

JRS Hospitality is the company behind various food and beverage businesses at Paris Las Vegas, including Hexx Kitchen and Bar and Alexxa’s Bar, as well as Chayo Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar at The Linq Promenade, according to the company’s website.

O’Neal’s business ventures have included Five Guys franchises and a children’s book called “Little Shaq Takes a Chance.”

His Las Vegas connections go as far back as celebrating his retirement from basketball in 2011 at a local nightclub.

