Shein to host pop-up event at the Grand Canal Shoppes

The e-retailer returns to Las Vegas for another pop-up event with over 1,000 summer items for sale.

Gondolas float through the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, April 25, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Shein will host a pop-up event at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on May 25 through 28. (Shein)

E-retailer Shein is hosting a pop-up event in Las Vegas at The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes next week.

The event, open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, through Sunday, May 28, will be located on Level 2 of the shopping center near Tory Burch, and will feature over 1,000 summer fashion items.

Admission to the event is free, and free gifts will be available in store with purchase.

Clothing from the fast-fashion company is typically only for sale online, as Shein only has one brick-and-mortar store in the world.

Shein has held several pop-up events in Las Vegas over the years, including a pop-up event at the Forum Shops at Caesars in 2020 and at Resorts World in 2022.

