Showcase Mall expansion on Las Vegas Strip taking shape

Construction crews have put up the frame of Showcase’s new section, where the Smith & Wollensky building formerly stood.

Construction of the the expansion of Showcase Mall continues on July 12, 2019 in Las Vegas.(Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Showcase Mall’s expansion project on the Strip is taking shape.

Last summer, Target unveiled plans to open a 20,000-square-foot store in the new portion in 2020.

It is unclear when the expansion is scheduled to be finished or if other tenants are confirmed. Efforts to speak with representatives for Showcase owners the Nakash family and Gindi Capital were unsuccessful Friday.

Showcase, on Las Vegas Boulevard just north of Tropicana Avenue, is known for its facade featuring a giant Coke bottle and M&M’s, and caters to tourists and others walking by on the Strip.

The landlords bought the neighboring Smith & Wollensky building in 2017 for $59.5 million and received Clark County approval months later to replace it with a four-story, 145,000-square-foot building.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.