Siegfried and Roy property eyed for demolition, apartment complex

Siegfried Fischbacher, left, stands next to his show business partner Roy Horn as they introduce several tiger cubs to members of the media during a press conference at their estate on Thursday, June 12, 2008, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

An artist's rendering of a 334-unit apartment complex planned to be built at the late Siegfried and Roy's former estate at Rancho Drive and Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas. (The Calida Group)

Siegfried and Roy at the Tropicana in May 1985. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Siegfried and Roy at the Stardust. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Siegfried and Roy pose with Muhammad Ali. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Siegfried and Roy take the stage during their magic show at the Stardust Hotel on Oct. 3, 1980. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The late Siegfried and Roy’s former compound in northwest Las Vegas has been chopped up over the years into housing tracts with project names honoring the legendary performers.

Now a local developer wants to turn the entertainers’ remaining land there into another sort of housing: an apartment complex.

The Calida Group has drawn up plans for a 334-unit rental project on 12 acres along Rainbow Boulevard off Rancho Drive, city documents show. The site currently has multiple structures including residences that belonged to the entertainers, the developer confirmed to the Review-Journal.

The Las Vegas City Council is scheduled to consider Calida’s plans Wednesday.

“We feel proud that we’re essentially redeveloping a property that has so much legacy and affiliation with the broader Las Vegas market as a whole,” said Josh Nelson, Calida’s chief investment officer.

The project would comprise the latest housing development to replace a sprawling property that was owned by performers who wowed audiences on the Las Vegas Strip for years with magic and white tigers, becoming synonymous with Las Vegas’ over-the-top entertainment scene.

Nelson said Tuesday that he has toured the property, and he indicated it includes individual residences for Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn, as well as a “community” house where Michael Jackson and others stayed.

He confirmed that all of the buildings would be demolished to clear space for the new apartment complex.

They won’t be torn down anytime soon, though, as Calida is looking to start construction in the first quarter of 2024, Nelson said.

Calida, among the biggest apartment developers in Southern Nevada, confirmed it is buying the project site from the entertainers’ estate.

A representative for the seller did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Siegfried and Roy arrived in Las Vegas in 1967 as a specialty act at the Tropicana. After performing at other hotels on the Strip, they made their debut at The Mirage in 1990.

Their $30 million production “sold out every night from the first night to the last,” Fischbacher once said.

The run came to a violent end in 2003 when a white tiger dragged Horn offstage during a show, crushing his windpipe, damaging an artery and leaving him on life support, the New York Times reported.

Horn died in May 2020 at age 75 of complications from COVID-19, and Fischbacher died in January 2021 at age 81 after battling pancreatic cancer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

