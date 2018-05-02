Sprouts hiring 140 workers for new North Las Vegas store

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new store near the intersection of North Decatur Boulevard and the 215 Beltway in August.

Alyssa Pattinson, right, pushes a cart while shopping with her parents Alexis McConnell, second left, and Martin on the opening day of Sprouts Farmers Market at 8441 Farm Road, in Las Vegas on Wednesday Sept. 27, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Alvina Andrzejewski and her 1-year-old son Chloe leave a newly opened Sprouts Farmers Market at 8441 Farm Road, in Las Vegas on Wednesday Sept. 27, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

To prepare for the opening, the Phoenix-based supermarket chain expects to hire over 140 employees for the store.

The 30,000 square feet store is slated to open Aug. 1 at 7 a.m. as the sixth Sprouts in the Las Vegas Valley, according to a statement Wednesday.

The 140 employees are a mix of full time, part time, department managers, clerks, cashiers, and other positions.

Two other Sprouts stores expected to open soon are at Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Maryland Parkway and near the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

